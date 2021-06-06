6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in NE DC, closes DC-295

A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The bridge before Polk Street over Kenilworth Avenue (D.C. 295) collapsed just before noon, the fire department said.

They added that six people were hurt, four of whom were taken to a hospital.

The hazmat unit is working against a diesel fuel leak from a truck that’s underneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was hit by debris, they said.

D.C. 295 is closed in both directions between Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast and Eastern Avenue Northeast.

Gail Thurston told WTOP she was getting ready to merge onto Kenilworth Avenue when she saw the collapse, and said the bridge on the southbound side of the road fell to the roadway below.

“I couldn’t tell if anybody was trapped or hurt,” she said. “All I know is, everybody around me who has stopped we were trying to dial 911 and nobody could get through.”

See video of the scene from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.