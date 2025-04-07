No injuries after gun fires inside 3rd grader’s backpack at Va. elementary school

A handgun fired inside a third grade student's backpack at an elementary school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Monday, according to law enforcement.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating what happened when the weapon discharged inside a classroom at Lee Hill Elementary School in Fredericksburg.

“Early interviews indicate there was no intent to do harm by the student,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

When the handgun fired inside the boy’s backpack just before 11 a.m., the teacher got all 26 students out of the classroom and contacted the school resource officer on duty.

“Detectives are currently investigating and conducting interviews with the particular student and his parents,” Maj. Elizabeth Scott, of the sheriff’s office, told WTOP.

A statement from the Spotsylvania County Public Schools outlines how safety protocols were followed in the immediate aftermath, with students being moved to the cafeteria as a school-wide hold was implemented amid ongoing threat assessments.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the school division’s statement reads. “We are thoroughly investigating this incident in cooperation with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and will be taking action in accordance with our student code of conduct and board policies.”

“We ask that parents and guardians check their child’s backpack each day to make sure they are bringing to school only items that are needed for instruction,” it adds.

School officials will be working to determine what additional steps can be taken to ensure the utmost security for students, the statement notes. Counseling services are being offered by the county for anyone seeking assistance.

