50 paraprofessionals get free tuition at UDC to finish degrees while working in the classroom

D.C's Apprenticeship in Teaching program celebrated its first class of 50 veteran paraprofessionals that will continue working in city classrooms while completing their education at the University of the District of Columbia, cost free.

D.C. celebrated the first class of its Apprenticeship in Teaching program Wednesday, which allows 50 veteran paraprofessionals to continue working in city classrooms while completing their education at the University of the District of Columbia, cost free, to become certified teachers in D.C. public schools.

Devin Jones, who is entering his tenth year as a paraprofessional, and his 49 colleagues gathered at the headquarters of the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), where they celebrated their start in the apprenticeship program by dining on party platters, hearing speeches and signing their agreements.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’ve been looking to continue my education to get my degree. … I really need to take the step forward, and this gave me the opportunity to take that step forward in my career and in my life,” said Jones, who works in classrooms at Friendship Public Charter School.

“My mom was in education, so I’ve always been a lifetime learner. That was my degree when I went to college, I just wasn’t able to finish it for financial reasons. So this opportunity of being able to get the degree and finally be the lead teacher in the classroom. It’s awesome,” said Jones.

The apprentices, all paraprofessionals with a minimum of five years experience, will continue working with students during the day while taking coursework in the evenings to earn bachelor’s degrees through UDC.

“This program is incredible because it removes the cost barrier associated with formal teacher training for these 50 individuals. Twenty-three are from DCPS and 27 represent our public charter LEAs (local education agencies). Through this program, they are going to be able to become classroom teachers right here in D.C. and continue to serve our students,” said Elizabeth Ross, Assistant Superintendent of teaching and learning at the OSSE.

All of the apprentices are pursuing higher education teacher certificates in high-demand subject areas including early childhood education, elementary and special education.

“This is exciting because it means that they’re kicking off the back-to-school season by not only serving our students in the classroom as paraprofessionals, but also by going back to school themselves, by modeling exactly what we want of our students, which is a lifetime of learning and growing,” said Ross.

The first 50 apprentices were selected from about 400 applicants. Their experience as paraprofessionals, coupled with exceptional academic achievement, is expected to put them on a path to succeed at the rigorous course work while continuing to serve students.

“It’s rewarding … the growth you see the kids make, the growth that you make as an adult. I learn from the kids every day, and if I’m not learning from the kids, I’m not really doing my job as an educator, because that would make me close minded,” said Jones.

“Just being able to learn, seeing the kids learn, seeing those light bulbs come on, (helps me know) that I’m making an impact in the future,” he added.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.