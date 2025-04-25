A D.C. man was charged in Superior Court on Thursday with vandalizing multiple Tesla vehicles in four different incidents that took place last month.

A D.C. man was charged in Superior Court on Thursday with vandalizing multiple Tesla vehicles in four different incidents that took place last month.

Justin Fisher, 49, was charged with four counts of defacing public or private property in four different locations that took place in the District between March 1 and March 21, according to a news release from the U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to The Washington Post, Fisher is a former government employee. He was arrested on April 1.

Fisher “defaced private property” by vandalizing Tesla vehicles owned by multiple victims at the following locations:

March 1 at approximately 10:11 a.m. in the 200 block of K Street NE

March 2 at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 11th Street NE

March 8 at approximately 8:05 a.m., in the 600 to 700 blocks of F Street NE

March 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., in the 600 block of G Street NE

Fisher made an appearance and was released Thursday “on personal recognizance.” A hearing in the case is scheduled for June 10, according to the release.

“The so-called ‘Tesla Takedown’ is domestic terrorism, and my team is taking it on front and center,” U.S. attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. said in the release.

“These attacks are not just an attack on someone’s property. They are meant to intimidate and suppress political speech and shut down the marketplace of ideas.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.