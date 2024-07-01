Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspect stabs man, throws…

Suspect stabs man, throws bike in front of train at Metro Center station

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

July 1, 2024, 8:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police said a man repeatedly stabbed another man at a D.C. Metrorail station platform before throwing a bicycle on the tracks, which led to delays for Monday afternoon riders.

It happened at the Metro Center station. Officers arrived at the station around 12:40 p.m. for the report of a stabbing, a Metro spokesperson told WTOP.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect had been engaged in an altercation with another man, when the suspect started stabbing the other person.

After that, the suspect threw a bike onto the tracks, where it made contact with a train, the spokesperson said.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are critical but not considered life-threatening at this time, according to the transit agency. The suspect has been detained but his identity is unknown at this time.

Trains were single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North stations following the incident, while authorities investigated and crews worked to remove the bike from under the train.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the agency said Red Line service at Metro Center station had returned to normal operations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up