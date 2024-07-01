Suspect stabs man, throws bike in front of train at Metro Center station

Police said a man repeatedly stabbed another man at a D.C. Metrorail station platform before throwing a bicycle on the tracks, which led to delays for Monday afternoon riders.

Police said a man repeatedly stabbed another man at a D.C. Metrorail station platform before throwing a bicycle on the tracks, which led to delays for Monday afternoon riders.

It happened at the Metro Center station. Officers arrived at the station around 12:40 p.m. for the report of a stabbing, a Metro spokesperson told WTOP.

Trains are single tracking due to a police investigation at Metro Center. Crews are also working to remove a bike that is lodged under the train. Please expect longer travel times. Red Line trains terminate at Takoma due to construction. #wmata https://t.co/V0Qwc3Hv97 — Metro Forward (@wmata) July 1, 2024

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect had been engaged in an altercation with another man, when the suspect started stabbing the other person.

After that, the suspect threw a bike onto the tracks, where it made contact with a train, the spokesperson said.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that are critical but not considered life-threatening at this time, according to the transit agency. The suspect has been detained but his identity is unknown at this time.

Trains were single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North stations following the incident, while authorities investigated and crews worked to remove the bike from under the train.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the agency said Red Line service at Metro Center station had returned to normal operations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.