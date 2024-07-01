How a community garden is helping DC residents get fresh produce

A community farm and wellness space in the heart of Southeast D.C. is making fresh produce available to everyone in the community.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference in our community, reported by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

A community farm and wellness space in the heart of Southeast D.C. is making fresh produce available to everyone in the community. It offers delicious summer fruits and veggies, including tomatoes, squash and watermelon.

At The Well at Oxon Run, powered by D.C. Greens, program manager Charles Rominiyi, said they work to promote health equity by building a just and resilient food system. The farm does that in a number of ways through community engagement, advocacy and programs such as its produce prescription program that helps people who are chronically ill gain access to fresh produce.

The Well at Oxon Run is a one-acre community farm and wellness space in Ward 8 where they grow crops and distribute produce. The space is located in the middle of Oxon Run Park.

“Walking into the Well is like walking into an oasis,” Rominiyi said, adding that there are flowers blooming, wildlife, fruit trees and berry bushes.

He said there are many ways to experience the space, “getting reconnected to nature, just being in green space.” That includes planting and harvesting.

“We encourage our volunteers to come and get their hands dirty,” Rominiyi said.

He said you can work with their farm team and learn how to plant crops and learn how to manage a small garden. Their volunteer days are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and volunteers learn good agricultural practices.

“You’ll learn how to keep plants alive and how to keep the ecosystem safe,” Rominiyi said.

Wednesdays and Fridays are their community harvest days, which he said, are an opportunity to share in the harvest with the community. Community members can come and harvest up to two pounds of produce.

“That process of harvesting and being connected with your food really does help with healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle,” Rominiyi said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.