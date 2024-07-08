Major street closures for NATO Summit this week; crews install fencing near White House

In preparation for the NATO Summit in D.C., crews installed tall, latticed steel fences on the sidewalk along the Ellipse near the White House on Monday.

In preparation for Tuesday’s NATO Summit in D.C., crews from a contractor installed tall, latticed steel fences on the sidewalk along the Ellipse near the White House.

A small forklift unloaded pallets of the fencing onto the sidewalk on Monday morning while crews dragged and then assembled the fencing.

Most of the security fencing along the sidewalk isn’t blocking access to the sidewalk. It’s running parallel to the sidewalk to prevent someone from climbing over it. So pedestrians still have access to the sidewalk.

Fencing was already in place around the Mellon Auditorium and Washington Convention Center, where the summit will take place from July 9-11.

A number of roadway closures come into effect on Monday near Mellon Auditorium and White House and the Washington Convention Center.

Roadway, parking closures beginning Monday

Parking isn’t allowed on these streets from Monday, July 8 at noon until Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

Vehicles can’t drive on these streets from Monday, July 8 at noon through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

H Street from Vermont Avenue to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

No parking is allowed on these streets from Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

These streets will be designated as emergency no parking from Monday, July 8 at 9:30 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.:

I Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

This street will be closed to all vehicles on Monday, July 8 at 9 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at noon:

L Street from Seventh Street to Ninth Street, NW

Traffic, parking and pedestrian closures will continue to increase over the next few days.

Pedestrian access will also be restricted nearby the event spaces; you won’t be able to walk into those areas without a pass. The bottom line: leave extra time to get around downtown between Monday and Thursday.

