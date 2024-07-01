How to get around DC amid significant road, sidewalk closures for NATO Summit

In an effort to keep the event spaces secure for world leaders and others attending the NATO meeting, law enforcement and the Mayor's office announced additional security measures that will impact drivers, pedestrians and those riding public transit.

Prepare for significant road and sidewalk closures next week in downtown D.C. for the 75th Anniversary 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit.

It’s the first time in 25 years D.C. has hosted the NATO Summit, and in an effort to keep the event spaces secure for world leaders and other attendees, law enforcement and the D.C. mayor’s office have announced additional security measures that will impact drivers, pedestrians and those riding public transit.

Those closures will be nearby Mellon Auditorium and the White House, as well as around the Washington Convention Center, where the summit will be held.

A couple of Metro stations will be closed temporarily and more than 20 bus routes will be affected. Even still, officials are encouraging those traveling in the area to opt for public transit for traveling through downtown D.C. rather than driving.

“We know that getting through downtown next week will require extra time, patience and planning,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Monday. “There will be road closures, extra security and delays around the Washington Convention Center and Federal Triangle.”

The summit runs from July 9-11, but closures kick off ahead of time. Here’s what you need to know:

Roadway closures start on July 8 as anti-scale fencing is installed.

The area around the Mellon Auditorium will be closed on July 9, but it should reopen by the end of the day.

Areas around the White House complex will have enhanced security and rolling street closures during the afternoon and evening of July 10.

The area around the Washington Convention Center, Carnegie Library and Mount Vernon Square will be closed from July 8-11.

Most of the closures will go from Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11.

An intelligence analyst with the FBI said there are no credible threats to the NATO Summit, but it’s all hands on deck for law enforcement working to keep attendees out of harm’s way, among which are 37 world leaders. D.C. police, U.S. Secret Service officers and other agencies are helping to keep the closure points secure.

“It should be lost on no one that D.C. on a normal day is a target-rich environment for potential threat actors,” said Nikki Flores, the intelligence analyst with the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “As such, we would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

How to prepare

Officials are encouraging anyone headed to D.C. next week to sign up for alerts by texting NATODC to 888-777.

Those alerts will provide information on safety, street closures, weather and transit in real-time.

There’s an interactive map showing the closures on the District’s website.

At the news conference Monday, officials asked people to plan ahead and budget extra time for traveling in restricted zones.

“We are working to minimize these impacts while ensuring the maximum security. We are leaning on Washingtonians to do what they have done time and time again — exercise patience and understand that these impacts are needed to keep both summit attendees visitors and all of our D.C. residents safe,” said D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Vehicle restricted zones

Drivers headed to a destination within the vehicle screening perimeter will need to enter through a checkpoint.

Ride share vehicles, taxis or food delivery workers will be able to get through too, as long as they get their vehicles screened.

“Please note that not all areas within the vehicle screening perimeter are accessible from every vehicle access point. So we recommend using the access point closest to your destination,” said special agent Matthew Stoller, with the U.S. Secret Service.

Anyone on foot or riding a bike can enter the perimeter from any area; they don’t need to use a checkpoint or have any special credentials.

Pedestrian restricted zones

There are some areas that are also restricted to pedestrians, unless they are event staff or attendees and have the proper credentials.

Personal vehicles won’t be allowed to enter — which includes ride-share, taxi or food delivery drivers.

Trash services and mail delivery will continue in both perimeters during the summit but their schedules will be shifted to on overnight or early in the morning. Those delivery trucks will be screened at New York Avenue NW at 6th Street NW.

Parking, traffic restrictions details on closures

In addition to the planned closures, there could be rolling traffic closures in the area near Rhode Island Avenue, 7th Street, O Street and 10th Street, NW.

Those closures would be aimed at addressing traffic congestion. People on foot would sill be able to pass through.

Near Mellon Auditorium and White House

These streets will be designated as emergency no-parking areas from Saturday, July 6 at 6 a.m. through Wednesday July 10 at 6 a.m. The roads will also be rolling traffic closures from July 6-July 8.

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Parking isn’t allowed on these streets from Monday, July 8 at noon until Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

Vehicles can’t drive on these streets from Monday, July 8 at noon through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.

H Street from Vermont Avenue to 17th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street to I Street, NW

16th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

No parking is allowed on these streets from Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge ramp to Exit 1 (14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW)

Inbound 14th Street Bridge HOV ramp to 14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW

Inbound I395 Exit 3 to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Westbound I395/Maine Avenue Split at Exit 4B – 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel ramp

Traffic will be blocked on these streets on Tuesday, July 9, from 2 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Drivers won’t be able to travel on these streets on Tuesday, July 9, from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Inbound 14th Street Bridge ramp to Exit 1 (14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW)

Inbound 14th Street Bridge HOV ramp to 14th Street / National Mall to Independence Avenue, SW

Inbound I395 Exit 3 to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Westbound I395/Maine Avenue Split at Exit 4B – 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel ramp

These streets are closed to vehicles on Tuesday, July 9, from 2 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Vehicles won’t be allowed to park on these streets from Wednesday, July 10 at 6 a.m. through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street, NW (south side only)

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (east side only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (west side only)

These streets will be designated as emergency no parking on Wednesday, July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from 17th Street to 19th Street, NW

Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

These streets are closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 10, from 2 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

17th Street from I Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to 19th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Near Washington Convention Center

No parking is allowed on these streets from Saturday, July 6 at 6 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.:

7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

10th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

Allen Y. Lew Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

L Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

Street from 6th Street to 11th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

These streets will be designated as emergency no parking from Monday, July 8 at 9:30 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.:

I Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street, NW

This street will be closed to all vehicles on Monday, July 8 at 9 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at noon:

L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

Metro

The Federal Triangle station will be closed on Tuesday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The Mt. Vernon Square Station will close from Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. through Friday, July 12 at 5 a.m.

Trains will be able to pass through the stations, but riders won’t be able to get off.

Riders could use the Gallery Place-Chinatown or Shaw-Howard U stations instead, according to a traffic advisory from D.C. police.

Some of Metro’s busiest bus lines will also be detoured.

These bus routes will be detoured starting on Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. and lasting through Friday, July 12 at 5 a.m.: 3F, 3Y, 11Y, 16E, 16Y, 32, 33, 36, 52, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, D4, D6, G2, G8, P6, S2, Red Line Shuttle

Metro’s real-time service information through BusETA and Metro’s Trip Planner may not take the detours into consideration. Riders should budget extra time for their trips, officials said.

