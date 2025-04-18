1 dead, 5 injured after BW Parkway crash, southbound lanes reopen

One young person is dead and five other people are injured following an overnight crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that blocked all southbound lanes for around seven hours Friday, according to U.S. Park Police.

The southbound lanes of the BW Parkway reopened just before 9:30 a.m., WTOP Traffic reports.

The roadway had previously been closed between Maryland Route 197 and Powder Mill Road Friday morning as U.S. Park Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 a.m.

Some delays continue in the southbound lanes headed toward the Beltway and on Route 197 where traffic had been diverted. The northbound lanes of the BW Parkway remained open all morning, though WTOP Traffic reports there have been some rubbernecking delays.

The two-vehicle crash took place in the area of Route 197, according to a statement from police.

Police said a minor died at the scene of the crash. Another minor was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two other minors and two adults were brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, according to police.

Police did not specify the exact ages of the young people or adults injured in the crash. No details were given about what caused the crash.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

