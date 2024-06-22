DC road closures, parking restrictions ahead of National Capital Barbecue Battle

The National Capital Barbecue Battle will be shutting down streets and gobbling up parking spots from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue from Friday evening through early Monday morning.

The view down Pennsylvania Avenue looking toward the Capitol during the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle. (WTOP/Noah Frank) The view down Pennsylvania Avenue looking toward the Capitol during the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle. (WTOP/Noah Frank) Get ready to steer clear of smoke signals and gridlock this weekend!

From Friday evening through early Monday morning, the annual National Capital Barbecue Battle will be shutting down streets and gobbling up parking spots from Constitution to Independence avenues.

D.C. Police has announced the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. to Monday, June 24, at 2 a.m.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions. For the most up-to-date traffic information, please visit D.C. Police’s Traffic account on X.

So, unless you fancy being stuck in a meaty traffic jam, avoid the area and let the grill masters have their day. Remember, a towed car is no one’s idea of a “well-done” weekend.

