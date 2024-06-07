DC Pride parade and festival this weekend: Road closures you need to know

The biggest weekend in all of D.C. Pride Month brings a few traffic closures throughout Saturday and Sunday, as celebrations take over downtown D.C. and the Dupont Circle neighborhood.

The Capital Pride Alliance is putting on festivities throughout the entire month to celebrate Pride and this year’s theme of “Totally Radical.” The four biggest events take place this weekend.

For the annual Block Party on Saturday, head to Dupont Circle along 17th Street NW for food, drinks, music and activities. The street will be closed to cars between P and S streets, and local businesses will be selling pride-themed libations on the street, as revelers enjoy drag performances and live DJs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There’s also a family area at Stead Park with free kid’s activities, games and drag story hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also on Saturday, don’t miss the Capital Pride Parade. This year, the parade route will not go through Dupont Circle, but will follow along 14th Street NW before ending at Pennsylvania Avenue at 9th Street NW.

The 1.8-mile-long parade will kick off at 3 p.m. and is expected to last till 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Capital Pride Festival will have over 300 participating organizations, social groups, businesses and more along Pennsylvania Avenue NW from noon to 7 p.m. Expect two food courts and three beverage gardens, plus live entertainment that lasts till 10 p.m. at three separate stages.

The Capital Pride Concert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW will have local performers and DJs take the stage before the headliners on Sunday.

Ava Max, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál will be headlining the concert, before a big dance party that last till 10 p.m. with international DJs.

Not only will Porter and Palmer be performing, they will be serving as the parade’s grand marshals on Saturday as well.

A breakdown of all the traffic advisories from the Metropolitan Police Department are below.

The following streets will be posted as emergency no parking from Saturday, June 8 at 4 a.m. through Sunday, June 9 at 1a.m.:

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 15th Street to Thomas Circle, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

17th Street from S Street to P Street, NW

17th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from K Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 8 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, June 9 at 1 a.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Q Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Church Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

15th Street from U Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from approximately 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Wallach Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Road from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Scott Circle to Logan Circle, NW

N Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from N Street to K Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue ramps to Thomas Circle from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW (Massachusetts Avenue will continue to flow east/west under Thomas Circle, NW)

M Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Green Court from 14th Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

L Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

K Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

Zei Alley from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street to 13th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

E Street from 15th Street to13th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

15th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

14th Street from U Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel to include the I-395 northbound exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway and the westbound I-395 exit 4B toward 12th Street, NW Downtown

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to E Street, NW

