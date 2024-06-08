77-year-old DC pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in crosswalk

D.C. police have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in Northwest on Wednesday morning.

Patricia Bullinger, 77, of Northwest D.C., was in the crosswalk at Foxhall Road at Q Street when a vehicle waiting at a red light on Q Street made a left on to Foxhall Road when the light turned green, striking her around 8:05 a.m., authorities said.

The collision caused Bullinger to bump her head. She died after being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement issued Friday.

“The striking vehicle remained on the scene,” officials said.

D.C. police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department by phone at 202-727-9099 or via the text tip line at 50411.

A map of the area where the deadly collision happened is below.

