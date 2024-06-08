Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 77-year-old DC pedestrian dead…

77-year-old DC pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in crosswalk

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 8, 2024, 12:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in Northwest on Wednesday morning.

Patricia Bullinger, 77, of Northwest D.C., was in the crosswalk at Foxhall Road at Q Street when a vehicle waiting at a red light on Q Street made a left on to Foxhall Road when the light turned green, striking her around 8:05 a.m., authorities said.

The collision caused Bullinger to bump her head. She died after being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement issued Friday.

“The striking vehicle remained on the scene,” officials said.

D.C. police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department by phone at 202-727-9099 or via the text tip line at 50411.

A map of the area where the deadly collision happened is below.

 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up