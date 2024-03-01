DC Republican Primary Election Results (Live Updates)

Republicans in D.C. get a head start in picking their nominee for president. The D.C. GOP is holding its Republican presidential primary Friday through Sunday at The Madison Hotel in Northwest.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage.

Republicans in D.C. get a head start in picking their nominee for president. The D.C. GOP is holding its Republican presidential primary Friday through Sunday at The Madison Hotel in Northwest. The rest of the city’s elections, including the Democratic presidential primary and this year’s local contests, will be held in June.

Polls close 7 p.m. Sunday.

Track each presidential candidate’s delegate count and see when the next primary and caucus takes place.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.