17-year-old DC girl is 11th suspect charged in Navy Yard CVS theft, assault

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 17, 2024, 10:24 AM

A 17-year-old girl from Southeast D.C. was arrested Thursday in connection with a theft and assault by a large group of teenagers at a CVS store in the Navy Yard area last month, D.C. police said.

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault, according to a news release.

On April 16, the large group of teens entered the store and took items without paying, police said. When confronted by a security guard, one of the young people threw a bottle at the guard.

This marks the eleventh arrest in the case since April 22. Ten additional teens ranging in age from 14 to 16 have been arrested on charges including burglary, theft and assault on a police officer.

Police say detectives are continuing to search for 10 additional suspects, pictured below:

D.C. police are searching for 10 additional suspects in the April 16 Navy Yard CVS theft and assault. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects or provide information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

 

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

