Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 16-year-old charged in theft,…

16-year-old charged in theft, assault at Navy Yard CVS; police seeking additional suspects

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 22, 2024, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in last Tuesday’s theft and assault at a CVS retail location in the Navy Yard area of Southeast, D.C. police announced Sunday.

The unnamed teenager was one of 20 suspects identified on surveillance footage that D.C. police sought the public’s help to find. He was charged with theft and assault on a police officer.

On Tuesday evening, around 8:45 p.m., the large group entered the store and took items without paying. When confronted by a security guard, someone in the group threw a bottle at the guard, according to a news release from police.

Police are still searching for the additional suspects, who are pictured below.

D.C. police are seeking 19 young people from surveillance footage of a theft and assault at a Navy Yard CVS location on April 16. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident or suspects call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up