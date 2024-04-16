16-year-old charged in theft, assault at Navy Yard CVS; police seeking additional suspects

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in last Tuesday's theft and assault at a CVS retail location in the Navy Yard area of Southeast, D.C. police announced Sunday.

The unnamed teenager was one of 20 suspects identified on surveillance footage that D.C. police sought the public’s help to find. He was charged with theft and assault on a police officer.

On Tuesday evening, around 8:45 p.m., the large group entered the store and took items without paying. When confronted by a security guard, someone in the group threw a bottle at the guard, according to a news release from police.

Police are still searching for the additional suspects, who are pictured below.

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident or suspects call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

