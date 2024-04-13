What’s open, closed in the District on DC Emancipation Day?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that while some services may be affected on Tuesday, “many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.” Check out this list to find out what’s open and what’s closed as the city observes this historical day.

On Tuesday, the D.C. government will observe DC Emancipation Day in commemoration of the 1862 act that ended slavery in Washington and freed over 3,000 individuals.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that, while some services may be affected Tuesday, “many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.”

Check out the list below to find out what’s open and what’s closed as the city observes this historic day.

What’s open?

All low-barrier shelters will remain open 24 hours on Tuesday. The Downtown Day Services Center will be open for walk-in services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center will be in operation all day.

The DC Stabilization Center will be open on a 24-hour schedule for people experiencing a substance abuse disorder crisis. Those experiencing mental wellness challenges can access the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program by calling (202) 673-9319 or the Community Response Team by calling (202) 673-6495 – or call 988 to connect with a trained counselor.

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will remain open.

Many DC Public Library locations will be open on Tuesday. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The following locations — one in each Ward — will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Mt. Pleasant Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, Petworth Library, Woodridge Library, Southwest Library, Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library and Anacostia Library.

What’s closed?

The DC Department of Public Works will not collect trash or recycling on Tuesday, and DC Public Schools will already be closed for spring break (April 15 through April 22).

Benning Road Transfer Station is closed until further notice. Fort Totten Transfer Station is also closed, but will reopen Wednesday.

The DPR’s indoor aquatic centers, rec centers and community centers will be closed.

Also closed in the District on Tuesday:

