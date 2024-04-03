DC police ID man shot by officer in Northeast

D.C. police have identified the man who was shot and wounded by a police officer Monday night in Northeast D.C.

Deion Hinnant, 31, of Northeast, D.C. was arrested Monday night in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road in Northeast after members of the police department’s violent crime suppression unit noticed a group of men involved in “some sort of altercation,” police said.

According to police, investigators observed Hinnant in possession of a firearm and exited their cruiser in an attempt to stop him.

Hinnant ran from the scene and was pursued by investigators, who gave “loud verbal commands” ordering him to show his hands, police said. When he did not comply and “appeared to turn towards the investigators,” one opened fire, striking Hinnant.

Hinnant was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene. Involved investigators have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with policy, the police department said.

Body-worn camera footage from the incident will be released, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

