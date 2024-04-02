Man injured after being shot by police in Northeast DC

A man was injured after he was shot by a police officer Monday night in Northeast D.C., officials said.

According to D.C. police, members of the Violent Crime Suppression Unit were in the area of Bladensburg Road and V Street at around 9 p.m. when they saw a group of men engaged in “some sort of altercation.”

Officials said an officer noticed one of the men involved was armed with a firearm.

The man ran from the scene after officers approached them. According to police, officers began to chase after him before one opened fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police recorded a firearm at the scene.

Assistant D.C. Police Chief Leslie Parsons said an investigation into the use of force would be conducted, and all information given to the public at this time is only preliminary.

Parsons asked anyone with information about this incident to reach out to police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

