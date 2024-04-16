16-year-old charged in shooting death of 14-year-old on platform of Brookland Metro station

A 16-year-old boy from Northwest D.C. has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy on the platform of the Brookland Metro station on Thursday, according to police.

D.C. police and Metro Transit police on the scene of a shooting that happened at Brookland Metro station just before 4 p.m. Thursday.(WTOP/Mike Murillo ) D.C. police and Metro Transit police on the scene of a shooting that happened at Brookland Metro station just before 4 p.m. Thursday.(WTOP/Mike Murillo )

The teen is charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Avion Evans, of Northeast D.C. It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, when a fight broke out among a group of teens on the station’s platform. Police said the 16-year-old, who wasn’t involved in the altercation, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within minutes, D.C.’s new Real Time Crime Center shared photos of a suspect, which police Chief Pamela Smith said was instrumental in making an arrest in this case.

“Nothing will ever be able to make Avion’s family feel whole again. I speak for the entire District when I again send my deepest sympathies to Avion’s family and friends during this time. I hope this arrest will bring some measure of closure to everyone who knew Avion,” Smith said.

Police said there are no other suspects in the shooting.

During a news conference Tuesday, Smith was asked about what the city is doing in response to yet another instance of violent crime involving kids.

“We really need to do a lot more to engage our young people to be engaged in positive activities as opposed to activities such as this, and we will continue to work with our partners in DCPS where some of these young people also attend school,” she said. “We will continue to work with our Office of Attorney General as well to ensure that these young people are held accountable for these kinds of crimes.”

