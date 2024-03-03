Landover man accused of shooting DC Housing Authority police officer held without bond

Victor Terrill was arrested after allegedly shooting a D.C. Housing Authority police officer after refusing to leave an apartment building in Southeast. A court hearing has been set for Monday.

The 400 block on M Street Southeast where police are searching for the suspect that shot a D.C. Housing Authority police officer. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) The 400 block on M Street Southeast where police are searching for the suspect that shot a D.C. Housing Authority police officer. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) A D.C. Superior Court Judge has ordered detention without bond for a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man accused of shooting a D.C. Housing Authority police officer last week.

Victor Terrill, 40, of Landover, Maryland, is charged with assaulting a police officer while armed and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.

Terrill was arrested last week in an apartment building on 4th Street Southeast after allegedly shooting the D.C. Housing Authority police officer hours earlier at a different apartment complex nearly a block away.

D.C. Housing Authority police chief Michael Reese said during a news conference that police responded just before 6 a.m. to reports of “unwanted guests” at the Carroll Apartments at 410 M St. SE.

D.C. Housing Authority officers found Terrill and a woman, who were not building residents, outside of one of the apartments. They refused to leave and a struggle ensued as police tried to arrest them. Terrill shot one of the officers in the abdomen, underneath his bullet proof vest, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Teyona Tolson, 37, of Southwest D.C., who accompanied Terrill in the first apartment building on 4th Street Southeast, has been charged with unlawful entry.

Reese said that he is reminding law enforcement officers “to remain vigilant” as D.C. officers have been shot numerous times in the beginning of 2024, including an incident in Southeast two weeks ago where three officers were shot.

“It’s very disturbing, the violence that seems to be escalating. It’s just a challenging time right now for our law enforcement officers in the community at large,” Reese said.

A court hearing for Terrill has been set for Monday.

WTOP’s Emily Venezky contributed to this report.

