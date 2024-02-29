Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Housing Authority police…

DC Housing Authority police officer shot in Navy Yard

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

February 29, 2024, 7:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. Housing Authority police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, according to D.C. police.

A D.C. police spokesperson told WTOP the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of M Street Southeast.

A police officer was shot and transported to a hospital while he was conscious and breathing, according to officials.

Police have declared a barricade as officers search for the suspect inside a building on Fourth Street SE. They’re asking everyone to avoid the area.

Authorities said on X that the barricade is causing road closures on M Street between New Jersey Avenue and 6th Street; 4th Street between Water Street and L Street; 5th Street between L Street and M street; and Tingey Street between New Jersey Avenue and 4th Street.

A map with the approximate location of the shooting is shown below.

A WTOP reporter is heading to the scene. This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report. 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up