DC Housing Authority police officer shot in Navy Yard

A D.C. Housing Authority police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning, according to D.C. police.

A D.C. police spokesperson told WTOP the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of M Street Southeast.

A police officer was shot and transported to a hospital while he was conscious and breathing, according to officials.

Police have declared a barricade as officers search for the suspect inside a building on Fourth Street SE. They’re asking everyone to avoid the area.

Authorities said on X that the barricade is causing road closures on M Street between New Jersey Avenue and 6th Street; 4th Street between Water Street and L Street; 5th Street between L Street and M street; and Tingey Street between New Jersey Avenue and 4th Street.

A map with the approximate location of the shooting is shown below.

