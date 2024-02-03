3 DC police officers wounded while serving animal cruelty warrant in Southeast, suspect firing out of barricaded home

Three police officers are wounded following a shooting in Southeast D.C., which officials say is now an active barricade situation Wednesday morning.

D.C. police at the scene of a shooting on Hanna Place in Southeast D.C. (WTOP/John Domen)

A shooting suspect continues to fire from a barricaded residence in Southeast D.C. after wounding three police officers on Wednesday morning.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty on behalf of the Humane Rescue Alliance to a residence on Hanna Place SE at around 7:30 a.m. when the suspect began shooting at them.

“This morning, our officers attempted to make contact with the individual inside the residence in order to execute the arrest warrant,” Smith said. “The individual refused to come outside as officers attempted to gain entry, the individual fire upon them.”

She said three officers that had been shot and injured were transported to local hospitals, while a fourth officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The officers were shot in their feet and hands; Smith said their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

“At this time, the individual remains barricaded inside the residence, this remains an active situation,” Smith continued. “The individual has continued to fire from that location. We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we’re able to apprehend the suspect.”

She said the suspect seems to be alone in the home and police negotiators are in “constant communication” with the suspect. Smith said they do not know the identity of the suspect or if the person lives in the barricaded home.

DC Fire and EMS are also at the scene of the shooting, assisting police.

Police said Benning Road in Southeast D.C. is closed both ways between Southern Avenue and East Capital Street for police activity. G Street is also closed between Benning Road and 51st Street, as well as 46th Street towards Benning.

WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene that the shutdown roads around the shooting are “basically paralyzing the entire Marshall Heights area of Southeast D.C.” as police negotiate with the suspect.

“There is just a massive emergency presence here, to the likes that I haven’t seen in a long time here,” Domen said.

D.C. Public Schools in the area locked down within an hour of the initial shots being fired, including Garfield Elementary School and Plummer Elementary School.

