DC pub The Dubliner marks its 50th anniversary during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Irish pubs across the D.C. area are busy this St. Patrick’s Day weekend and one of them — the Dubliner on Capitol Hill — has extra reason to celebrate, marking its 50th anniversary.

“We got a lot of post-marathon runners that just ran the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon all dressed in green and they’re here getting their Guinness and for their run,” said Danny Coleman, manager of the Dubliner and the nephew of the owner and founder, who is also named Danny Coleman. “We got music going all night. We’re gonna open our ballroom later for more music and food.”

The Dubliner was opened up by the elder Coleman on March 8, 1974. They’ve hosted a number of famous people such as Ted Kennedy and former President Barack Obama.

At midday on Saturday, the Dubliner’s bars, dining rooms and ballroom were thronged with people, many festooned in green. The music gave way at midday for a rugby match on the big screen TV, while the beer flowed steadily and the kitchen dished out a parade of dishes from potato soup to burgers and Irish beef stew.

Patrick O’Connor of Columbia, Maryland, was among those celebrating. He called the atmosphere “absolutely electric,” noting that everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“It’s just all around an amazing Irish atmosphere,” said O’Connor. “My great grandfather came here from Ireland and before he passed away, he told me just embrace the heritage and embrace the culture.”

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Dubliner is offering 50-cent Guinness from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday when the doors swing open for Sunday brunch. Live music goes on all day.

“I love St. Patrick’s Day. Anytime anyone can dress up, have a theme. I think everyone has a good time,” said Sophie Douturier, who’s visiting from Colorado. “I think St. Patrick’s Day is really fun.”

