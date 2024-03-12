12-year-old, 2 teen girls charged with beating 64-year-old man to death

Three girls aged 12 to 13 have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 64-year-old D.C. man, who police said was found beaten to death in October.

Police said Reggie Brown, of Northwest, was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest, at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 17. He was pronounced dead minutes after he was found.

Two 13-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl, all of Northwest, have been charged with second-degree murder, D.C. police said in a news release Friday.

The 12-year-old was shot and wounded inside her home in Northwest D.C. earlier Friday, NBC Washington reported. D.C. police said they cannot confirm whether the girl who was shot was the person charged in Brown’s death.

According to a police report, Brown lived in the Fort Stevens Place Apartments, just blocks from where he was found in an alley near Sheridan Street. In the police report, officers said the girls assaulted the man with their hands and feet.

The circumstances surrounding the assault were unclear, officers said in the police report made on the day of the killing.

