Young girl shot in Northwest DC neighborhood, police searching for suspect

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

March 29, 2024, 8:53 AM

A girl is in the hospital after being shot in Northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:30am on at 500 Peabody St NW in the Brightwood neighborhood. When D.C. police arrived, they found a young girl suffering from a gunshot wound, but conscious and breathing.

She was taken to a hospital, police said.

No other information has been released about the severity of her injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect that was seen wearing a mask and all black clothing while armed with a gun. The department is asking anyone that sees someone matching this description to call 911.

The approximate location of the shooting is shown on the map below.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more updates.

