Photos show person of interest in quadruple Southwest DC shooting

D.C. police are searching for a person of interest in December’s quadruple shooting in Southwest that left two people dead.

This week police released photos of the individual that were captured on surveillance cameras “during a related event.” Police didn’t offer any other details about the origin of the images.

Police also released video footage of the person of interest.

The shooting took place shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2023, in the 1300 block of Half Street in Southwest. Shots were fired out of a vehicle, striking four people who were standing outside of a corner store near Nationals Park, according to D.C. police.

Patricia Harris, 35, died at the scene while Tyrone Jacobs, 24, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men, who suffered from gunshot wounds, were also taken to a hospital.

Police then searched for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that they believe was connected to the shooting. Later that evening, police found what appeared to be the same vehicle burned in Suitland, Maryland. It looked like the driver was wearing white gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099; there will be a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

