Police: 2 victims identified in quadruple Southwest DC shooting

D.C. police have identified the two people killed in Thursday morning's shooting in Southwest, which officials continue to investigate.

Two people are dead and two others are wounded following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday and police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved.(WTOP/Sandra Jones) Two people are dead and two others are wounded following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday and police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved.(WTOP/Sandra Jones) D.C. police have identified the two people killed in Thursday morning’s shooting in Southwest, which officials continue to investigate.

Patricia Harris, 35, and Tyrone Jacobs, 24, were both killed in the shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest. Harris died at the scene, while Jacobs died after being hospitalized, police said.

Two additional men suffered from gunshot wounds; one was treated and released while the other remains hospitalized.

The shooting happened just after 11:45 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired out of a vehicle, striking the four people who were standing outside a corner store about two blocks away from Nationals Park, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police began a search Thursday for a white 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be linked to the shooting.

A car matching the description was found burned in Suitland, Maryland, on Thursday evening, though due to its condition, police have not yet been able to confirm whether it is the same vehicle as the one used in the shooting. Police linked the vehicle to an armed carjacking Wednesday, as well.

D.C. police ask that anyone with information about this case contact them at 202-727-9099 or anonymously via the text tip line at 50411.