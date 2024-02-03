ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Man sentenced to 26…

Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting pregnant woman in Southeast DC

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 3, 2024, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison Friday for his role in a 2018 shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a pregnant woman critically wounded.

Joshua Hemphill, 32, was found guilty on June 7, 2023, after being charged with assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun.

Prosecutors said Hemphill went to his ex-partner’s residence in the 2400 block of Wagner Street where she was staying with a friend on Sept. 21, 2018. He fired a single round into the door and went inside the apartment.

According to prosecutors, Hemphill found his ex-partner and her female friend, who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, in a small closet and shot them both. The friend suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” D.C. police said, but she and her child survived the shooting after getting emergency neurosurgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Hemphill fled to Pennsylvania where he was found and arrested by federal marshals on Oct. 4, 2018.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up