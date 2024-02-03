Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting pregnant woman in Southeast DC

A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a pregnant woman critically wounded.

Joshua Hemphill, 32, was found guilty on June 7, 2023, after being charged with assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun.

Prosecutors said Hemphill went to his ex-partner’s residence in the 2400 block of Wagner Street where she was staying with a friend on Sept. 21, 2018. He fired a single round into the door and went inside the apartment.

According to prosecutors, Hemphill found his ex-partner and her female friend, who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, in a small closet and shot them both. The friend suffered “multiple gunshot wounds,” D.C. police said, but she and her child survived the shooting after getting emergency neurosurgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Hemphill fled to Pennsylvania where he was found and arrested by federal marshals on Oct. 4, 2018.

