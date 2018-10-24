202
Man arrested in Pa., charged with shooting pregnant woman in DC

By Dick Uliano October 24, 2018 7:51 pm
WASHINGTON — More than a month after a pregnant woman was shot and critically wounded in Southeast D.C., a 28-year-old man is in custody and charged with the attack.

Joshua Hemphill, of no fixed address, was located and arrested by federal marshals in Penndel, Pennsylvania, Oct. 4. D.C. police’s fugitive unit took Hemphill into custody on Tuesday.

In was on Sept. 21 that D.C. police responded to a home in the 2400 block of Wagner Street Southeast to find the pregnant woman shot.

“The victim in this case had multiple gunshot wounds, and she was six months pregnant at the time of the shooting,” said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham. “Thankfully her and her child have survived.”

The woman, however, has been in critical condition, Newsham said, and she has not yet given birth.

Hemphill is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun. He has been ordered held without bond, and his next appearance in D.C. Superior Court is scheduled for Nov. 14.

