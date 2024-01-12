Thousands expected for Saturday’s March on Washington for Gaza

Thousands of people are expected to rally and march in D.C. Saturday afternoon in support of a cease-fire in Gaza and the end of U.S. funding to Israel.

Organizers of the March on Washington for Gaza expect more than 10,000 participants to gather at 1 p.m. at Freedom Plaza for speeches, before marching up 14th Street at approximately 2:30 p.m., including a stop at the White House.

The rally, led by the American Muslim Task Force for Palestine, is calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, an end to U.S. funding of Israel, and to “hold Israel accountable for war crimes committed against the Palestinian people and their continuous violations of international law,” according to the march website.

🚨 MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: We are moving our event to Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. See you all there on Jan 13. We must end the genocide in Gaza and stop all funding to #ApartheidIsrael. For buses & more info 👉🏻 https://t.co/q4l1LZjhQj #LetGazaLive #FreePalestine #March4Gaza pic.twitter.com/CiA5CYdXgA — American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) January 9, 2024

Saturday’s event will be the latest demonstration of support of Palestinians in the nation’s capital as thousands took part in the November 2023 event.

Organizers said more than 21,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, with more than 54,000 injured and 1.8 million displaced.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel must do more to lessen the war’s toll on civilians.

The U.S. and Israel are united in the war against Hamas but sharply divided over Gaza’s future, with Washington and its Arab allies hoping to revive the peace process, an idea that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners sharply oppose.

What to know about Saturday’s march

On their website, organizers say buses from 23 states have been arranged to carry demonstrators to Washington, for the rally at Freedom Plaza, located at 14th and E streets in Northwest.

The posted march route shows protesters will travel north up 14th Street, turn left on K Street, left on 17th Street, and left on Pennsylvania Avenue, to Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House.

Road closures and parking restrictions have not been announced as of Friday morning.

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on the march website.

