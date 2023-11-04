‘We’re not complicit in this war’: Thousands march in DC in support of Palestinians, demand cease-fire

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of D.C. in support of Palestinians Saturday afternoon, and to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The “National March on Washington: Free Palestine!” rally organized by the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition brought together protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Many wore traditional Palestinian black-and-white checkered keffiyeh scarves on their heads and shoulders.

One of the demonstrators — Jenene from Indiana — insisted that Palestinian voices be heard.

“We want our message to be loud and clear to (President Joe) Biden, ‘We’re not complicit in this war’,” she told WTOP.

The purposes of the rally and march, according to the coalition, were to demand a cease-fire in the war, end federal aid to Israel and “end apartheid.”

“What we want is we need an immediate cease-fire. You have too much death that’s happening on a day-to-day basis,” said Jamel Zayyad, a protester who traveled from Chicago.

Organizers also held a vigil at Lafayette Park.

“Our hearts and prayers are with everybody in Gaza,” one demonstrator said.

In the hours after the rally, D.C. police said that several minor incidents, including property damage, were among those reported during the protest.

“The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a news release.

The department said officers arrested an adult male for the destruction of property located in the 700 block of 17th Street. D.C. Police said their officers were investigating acts of vandalism at McPherson Square Metro Station and some police vehicles.

On Oct. 7, Hamas unleashed a barrage of militant soldiers on hundreds of civilians in southern Israel. The Associated Press reported that at least 1,400 people died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during that initial attack.

Since then, Israel has launched counterattacks on the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have caused considerable destruction to buildings and neighborhoods. As a result, over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and in the West Bank, The Associated Press reported.

Solidarity demonstrations are also gathering this weekend across the country in major cities including Nashville, Los Angeles, New York City and Portland.

On Friday, 56 people were arrested during the Israel-Gaza protests at multiple congressional offices and were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

The Associated Press and WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this story.