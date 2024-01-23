Live Radio
Sticky Fingers opens new Takoma bakery and store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 23, 2024, 10:57 AM

The exterior of the new Sticky Fingers in Takoma.(Courtesy Sticky Fingers)
Sticky Fingers — the plant-based bakery founded by two-time Cupcake Wars winner Doron Petersan in 2002 — officially has a bigger operation to help keep up with the growing demand for its nationwide online orders and wholesale treats, with the addition of a new kitchen and retail shop in D.C.’s Takoma neighborhood.

The new location at 314 Carroll Street, N.W., across from the Takoma Metro station, replaces its original Columbia Heights location. The space was formerly occupied by Soupergirl, whose soups are carried in Sticky Fingers’ grab-and-go section.

Sticky Fingers fans will find the same vegan sweets it’s known for: cookies, brownies, cupcakes and cakes. The menu also has some savory new additions, including plant-based ham and cheese croissants, spinach and feta danishes, sandwiches, vegan cheeses and house-made charcuteries.

Its coffee is sourced from the Alexandria-based Swing’s Coffee.

Sticky Fingers Takoma interior
The interior of the new Sticky Fingers location in Takoma. (Courtesy Sticky Fingers)

“When I first moved to D.C. in 1995, I lived in and fell in love with Takoma Park. Ever since we opened our first shop, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to get back to the most welcoming community I’ve ever known. I am so excited to bring our sweets and eats to the Takoma and Takoma Park community,” Petersan said.

Petersan also operates the plant-based Sticky Fingers Diner, formerly Fare Well Café, on H Street in Northeast.

Sticky Fingers baked goods are also carried at 100 retail outlets in the D.C. area, including Foxtrot, Streets Markets, Whole Foods, MOM’s Organic Market, Yes! Organic Market, Peregrine and Odd Provisions.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

