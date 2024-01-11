DC Police: Missing man found inside trash can was fatally shot

A man who was reported missing months ago was found fatally wounded inside of a trash can on Wednesday, about a block away from where D.C. police said he was last seen in Southeast.

A man who was reported missing months ago was found dead inside a trash can last week, about a block away from where D.C. police said he was last seen in Southeast.

The man who was killed was identified Thursday as 42-year-old Harry Keels, of Southwest, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release from police.

His body was found inside a trash can in the 1400 block of Canal Street Southwest, as police said officers were investigating reports of human remains just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy determined Keels’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.

His death comes months after Keels was reported missing. He was last seen Nov. 3 in the 1500 block of Second Street SE near Nationals Park, which is about 300 feet away from where his remains were discovered.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50411.

