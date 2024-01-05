Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Human remains found in…

Human remains found in Southwest DC trash can, police say

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

January 5, 2024, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man’s remains were found in a trash can in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to D.C. police, who are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street SW shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of found human remains, according to a department news release. At the scene, they found a man’s remains in a trash can.

The department initially opened a death investigation following the discovery, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide after conducting an autopsy, according to the news release.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous message to the department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the man’s remains were found:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up