Human remains found in Southwest DC trash can, police say

A man’s remains were found in a trash can in Southwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to D.C. police, who are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street SW shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of found human remains, according to a department news release. At the scene, they found a man’s remains in a trash can.

The department initially opened a death investigation following the discovery, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide after conducting an autopsy, according to the news release.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous message to the department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the man’s remains were found:

