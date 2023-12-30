Man fatally shot near Northeast DC high school

A D.C. man is dead after being shot near Eastern Senior High School Thursday night, according to police.

D.C. police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street Northeast at about 11:43 p.m. Thursday.

Freddie Lee Crawford, 51, of Northeast, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to police.

No additional information has been released. Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099, or text 50411 to leave an anonymous tip.

