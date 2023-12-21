CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Lincoln Memorial steps vandalized with red paint, messages reading ‘Free Gaza’

Jenna Romaine | jenna.romaine@wtop.com

December 21, 2023, 9:20 AM

U.S. Park Police are investigating after vandalism was found near the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Messages and red paint were splattered on the steps between the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool. Among the painted messages were “Free Gaza.”

The Lincoln Memorial itself sustained no damage and remained open to the public.

“On Wednesday, December 20, National Park Service conservators removed almost all of the latex and spray paint from the area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” Mike Litterst, chief of communications for National Mall and Memorial Parks, told WTOP. “The conservation team will apply one more treatment and wash to remove the remaining light shadow from the spray paint on Thursday morning. The team anticipates complete site restoration and removal of all paint following this final treatment.”

U.S. Park Police are asking that anyone with information on the vandalism contact its tip line at (202) 379-4877 or email at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

