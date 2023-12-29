French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in DC found safe, police say

A French bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint from her owner earlier this month in Southeast D.C. has been found safe, according to District police.

Mocha, a 1-year-old French bulldog that was stolen in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said Mocha, a 1-year-old beige Frenchie, was stolen on December 22 in the 3300 block of 14th Place SE.

The victim told police that she had listed her dog for sale online and the suspect contacted her to purchase the dog before stealing her.

D.C. police said no arrests have been made.

Another French bulldog, Tyson, was stolen from his owner in Southwest D.C. just days before this incident. Police said the suspect broke a window, entered the home while the owners were out, and stole both property and the dog. D.C. police confirmed to WTOP that Tyson is still missing.

French bulldogs have been stolen in D.C. on several occasions, including two stolen just days apart in November. French bulldogs have been targets in incidents throughout the United States as well, with the breed often worth an upwards of four figures.

“As with any valuable item — if you want to put it so bluntly for a living thing — people are going to take notice, and it can potentially become a target,” said Dan D’Eramo, director of field operations for the Humane Rescue Alliance.

D’Eramo urges Frenchie owners to keep their dogs close and remain undistracted while out with them.

Police ask anyone with relevant information to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, Emily Venezky, Mike Murillo and Juan Herrera contributed to this report.