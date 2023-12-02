Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 French bulldogs stolen…

2 French bulldogs stolen days apart in DC, police say

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com
Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

December 23, 2023, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In a continuing trend, two more French bulldogs were stolen this week in the District, according to D.C. police.

Mocha was stolen from her owner at gunpoint Friday afternoon in the 33-hundred block of 14th Place in Southeast, as she was attempting to sell the dog, authorities said. The victim told police that she had listed her dog for sale online and the suspect contacted her to purchase the dog before stealing her.

Police described Mocha as a 1-year-old beige Frenchie, with a microchip and cesarean section scar on her stomach.

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE: Mocha, a 1-year-old female French bulldog that was stolen in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Earlier this week, police said a male French bulldog named Tyson was stolen in the unit block of Galveston Place in Southwest. The suspect broke a window on Monday night and entered the victim’s home while Tyson’s owners were out, stealing property and the dog.

Tyson is described as a 2-year-old, brindle gray Frenchie by police, that also responds to the name “Cheese.”

CLICK PHOTO TO ENLARGE: Tyson, a 2-year-old male French bulldog that was stolen in Southwest D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

French bulldogs have been stolen in the D.C. on previous occasions, with two bulldogs also stolen days apart last month. Check out WTOP’s coverage on how to protect your dogs from being stolen.

French bulldogs have been targets in incidents throughout the United States. The dog breed is highly sought after and the pups can be sold for thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com
Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up