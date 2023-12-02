2 French bulldogs stolen days apart in DC, police say

In a continuing trend, two more French bulldogs were stolen this week in the District, according to D.C. police.

Mocha was stolen from her owner at gunpoint Friday afternoon in the 33-hundred block of 14th Place in Southeast, as she was attempting to sell the dog, authorities said. The victim told police that she had listed her dog for sale online and the suspect contacted her to purchase the dog before stealing her.

Police described Mocha as a 1-year-old beige Frenchie, with a microchip and cesarean section scar on her stomach.

Earlier this week, police said a male French bulldog named Tyson was stolen in the unit block of Galveston Place in Southwest. The suspect broke a window on Monday night and entered the victim’s home while Tyson’s owners were out, stealing property and the dog.

Tyson is described as a 2-year-old, brindle gray Frenchie by police, that also responds to the name “Cheese.”

French bulldogs have been stolen in the D.C. on previous occasions, with two bulldogs also stolen days apart last month. Check out WTOP’s coverage on how to protect your dogs from being stolen.

French bulldogs have been targets in incidents throughout the United States. The dog breed is highly sought after and the pups can be sold for thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.