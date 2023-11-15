Police release video of suspect shopping — with a stolen UDC police cruiser

In surveillance video provided by D.C. police, the suspect can be seen using the vehicle to run errands at an area Home Depot.

D.C. police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who stole a campus police vehicle from the University of the District of Columbia’s Van Ness campus last week.

Police said surveillance cameras around the school showed the suspect stealing the vehicle around 3:45 a.m. last Friday. The gray 2023 Ford Explorer is clearly marked with a university police badge along both front doors, tinted windows and ghost lettering.

In surveillance video provided by authorities, the suspect can be seen using the vehicle to run errands at an area Home Depot.

The suspect, as seen in the surveillance video below, is an older man with little to no hair and a thin/lean build.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s text tip line at 50411. Anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a reward of up to $1,000.