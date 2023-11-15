Live Radio
Police release video of suspect shopping — with a stolen UDC police cruiser

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 15, 2023, 6:01 AM

D.C. police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who stole a campus police vehicle from the University of the District of Columbia’s Van Ness campus last week.

Police said surveillance cameras around the school showed the suspect stealing the vehicle around 3:45 a.m. last Friday. The gray 2023 Ford Explorer is clearly marked with a university police badge along both front doors, tinted windows and ghost lettering.

In surveillance video provided by authorities, the suspect can be seen using the vehicle to run errands at an area Home Depot.

The suspect, as seen in the surveillance video below, is an older man with little to no hair and a thin/lean build.

The university told WTOP’s news partners at 7News that the university is also cooperating with an FBI investigation into the matter. D.C. police said the vehicle was located in the District later that Friday evening.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s text tip line at 50411. Anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

