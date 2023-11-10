Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Police find UDC cruiser stolen early Friday, no arrests announced

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 10, 2023, 9:05 PM

D.C. Police have recovered a campus police vehicle stolen from the University of the District of Columbia’s Van Ness campus early Friday morning.

Police said surveillance cameras around the school showed an unidentified suspect successfully stealing the vehicle at around 3:45 a.m. The grey 2023 Ford Explorer is clearly marked with a university police badge along both front doors, tinted windows and ghost lettering.

Composite photo. On the left, from above an unidentified person with their hands in their jacket pocket appears, slightly blurry, walking around the corner of a university building. On the left, a photo of a grey University of the District of Columbia police car sits outside of a building. The badge and word "POLICE" are visible along the driver's side doors, though tinted windows obscure a clear view inside of the vehicle.
D.C. Police say an investigation into the theft of a University of the District of Columbia police vehicle is ongoing. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

The university told our news partners at 7News that the university is also cooperating with an FBI investigation into the matter. D.C. police said the vehicle was located in the District Friday evening.

Officers have not shared if any suspects were identified or arrested for theft of this vehicle.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s text tip line at 50411. Anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

