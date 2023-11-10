Police find UDC cruiser stolen early Friday, no arrests announced

D.C. Police have released photos of a suspect in the hopes of recovering a campus police vehicle stolen from the University of the District of Columbia's Van Ness campus early Friday morning.

D.C. Police have recovered a campus police vehicle stolen from the University of the District of Columbia’s Van Ness campus early Friday morning.

Police said surveillance cameras around the school showed an unidentified suspect successfully stealing the vehicle at around 3:45 a.m. The grey 2023 Ford Explorer is clearly marked with a university police badge along both front doors, tinted windows and ghost lettering.

The university told our news partners at 7News that the university is also cooperating with an FBI investigation into the matter. D.C. police said the vehicle was located in the District Friday evening.

Officers have not shared if any suspects were identified or arrested for theft of this vehicle.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to the department’s text tip line at 50411. Anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a reward of up to $1,000.