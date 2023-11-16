Live Radio
Man arrested in suspected carjacking and shopping spree with UDC police cruiser

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

November 16, 2023, 4:09 PM

A man was arrested Wednesday and accused of stealing a University of the District of Columbia police vehicle last week, according to D.C. police.

Officials said in a news release that 50-year-old Donald Gladden was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.

Police said surveillance cameras around the university’s Van Ness campus showed an individual stealing the vehicle around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The gray 2023 Ford Explorer is clearly marked with a university police badge along both front doors, tinted windows and ghost lettering.

A video showing someone using the vehicle to run errands at an area Home Depot was released by police earlier this week in an effort to identify who may have stolen the cruiser.

The university told our news partners at 7News that it’s also cooperating with an FBI investigation into the matter. D.C. police said the vehicle was located in the District the same day it was stolen.

