High-ranking DC police official who briefly served as acting chief leaves department

Ashan Benedict, who was eventually named interim D.C. police chief in May of this year, leaves the Metropolitan Police Department with a record of providing dedicated leadership and service, according to a statement from current department chief Pamela A. Smith.

Two years after D.C. Police announced the hiring of Ashan M. Benedict as executive assistant chief, the former successor to departing Chief Robert Contee is also leaving his position in the department.

Benedict was briefly named interim D.C. police chief in May of this year.

In an emailed statement to WTOP, D.C. police Chief Pamela A. Smith said Benedict has “provided dedicated leadership and helped navigate the agency through a variety of challenges.”

The statement went on to say: “I want to express my appreciation to Executive Assistant Chief Ashan M. Benedict for his service to the Metropolitan Police Department over the past two years, including his service as Interim Chief of Police.”

Before joining D.C. police, Benedict was the special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive’s D.C. field office.

Smith added that Assistant Chief Jeffery Carrol would replace Benedict as executive assistant chief this Thursday after roughly six years spent with the department.

“Chief Carroll led the agency’s Homeland Security Bureau through particularly challenging years and has proven himself as a dedicated, focused, and motivated leader. He is well respected with inter-agency partners and will continue that service in his new capacity,” the department said.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Benedict would be taking a new position with the U.S. Capitol Police this year. In his new role, Benedict will oversee protective and intelligence operations, which includes tracking threats to the Capitol and members of Congress, according to The Post.

WTOP has reached out to U.S. Capitol Police for comment on Benedict’s transition.