New executive assistant chief appointed to DC police

D.C. police have a new second in command. Officials announced Thursday that ATF veteran Ashan Benedict has been appointed Executive Assistant Chief of Police.

According to a news release, Benedict will be responsible for assisting Chief of Police Robert Contee “in directing and providing long-range planning, development, and coordination of operations and procedures for the department.”

Before joining D.C. police, Benedict was the special agent in charge of the ATF’s D.C. field office.

He was also involved in the ATF’s response and investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the Pentagon.

Most recently, Benedict was the on-scene incident commander for the ATF’s deployment in response to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.