DC to distribute free COVID-19 tests at local libraries

D.C. Health announced Wednesday that it would again be giving away free COVID-19 rapid tests at local libraries throughout all eight wards, months after ending the pandemic-era testing program in February.

The current testing distribution plan will allow for the distribution of tests at 22 D.C. public libraries during their hours of operation. Libraries offering free rapid tests include:

Mount Pleasant Library located at 3160 16th Street NW in Ward 1

In Ward 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library located at 901 G Street NW, Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library located at 1630 Seventh Street NW and West End Neighborhood Library located at 2301 L Street NW.

In Ward 3, Palisades Library located at 4901 V Street NW, Georgetown Library located at 3260 R Street NW, Tenley-Friendship Library located at 4450 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Cleveland Park Library located at 3310 Connecticut Avenue NW and Chevy Chase Library located at 5625 Connecticut Avenue NW.

In Ward 4, Shepherd Park/Juanita E. Thorton Library located at 7420 Georgia Avenue NW, Takoma Park Library located at 416 Cedar Street NW and Petworth Library located at 4200 Kansas Avenue NW.

In Ward 5, Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library located at 5401 South Dakota Avenue NE and Woodridge Library located at 1801 Hamlin Street NE.

In Ward 6, Northeast Library located at 330 Seventh Street NE, Southwest Library located at 900 Wesley Pl. SW and Southeast Library located at 403 Seventh Street SE

In Ward 7, Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library located at 3935 Benning Road NE, Francis A. Gregory Library located at 3660 Alabama Avenue SE and Capitol View Library located at 5001 Central Avenue SE.

In Ward 8, Anacostia Library located at 1800 Marion Berry Avenue SE and Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library located at 115 Atlantic Street SW.

All public libraries in the District are closed on Friday, Nov. 24.