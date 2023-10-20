Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on President Biden: ‘This one wants us just to die’

More than a thousand people gathered on the National Mall in support of Palestinians in Gaza, demanding that the U.S. government stop supporting the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

It was a multifaith, multi-race rally, though a significant amount of attendees identified as Muslim. The first 30 minutes of the two-and-a-half hour rally was spent in peaceful prayer, with many bringing their prayer rugs to the rally.

For the remaining two hours, most stood and listened to speeches, including one from Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat of Palestinian descent.

“The previous president wanted to ban us and probably put us in concentration camps,” yelled Tlaib from the back of a flatbed truck parked along 3rd Street in front of the U.S. Capitol. “This one wants us just to die. That’s how it feels. Shame on them.”

Tlaib also said most Americans of all political stripes were in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza and suggested the Biden Administration’s pro-Israeli stance could cost him votes in next year’s election.

“We’re going to show them we’re here. We vote,” said Tlaib. “But guess what? If we skip the top of the ticket, if we feel like the people that want to represent us [are] going to sit by and allow genocide to happen, you’re not giving us a choice.”

Joining Tlaib on the stage was Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush.

“I know last we heard … the administration [was] calling on Congress for more bombs and more weapons, which we know will only lead to more violence, and more death, and more atrocity,” said Bush. “Absolutely not, absolutely not. Not on our watch, not in our lifetime, not again.”

Other speakers included Graylan Hagler, a longtime fixture in D.C. politics, who also called for a cease-fire.

Rallygoers marched from the National Mall to the White House around 3 p.m., with many carrying red flowers high in the air.