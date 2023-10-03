3 teenagers arrested after 2 carjackings hours apart in DC

Three teenagers were arrested and charged for two armed carjackings on Monday that happened within a few hours of each other, according to D.C. police.

Two stolen vehicles were spotted by Seat Pleasant police officers on Monday, according to a news release.

The department then worked with D.C. and Fairfax County police departments to apprehend three teen boys, who were 14, 15 and 16 years old. All three are from Northeast D.C.

Police said the first carjacking was on Sunday night, at around 11:40 p.m. at the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast. The victim was seated in her car when the teenagers pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of her vehicle. Once she did, the three suspects drove her vehicle away.

The second carjacking at around 2:23 a.m. on Monday was similar to the first carjacking, police said, with the suspects threatening a victim sitting in his car in the 1600 block of 21st Place in Southeast. The suspects also took his vehicle.

The teens were apprehended due to the combined efforts of the three police departments that same Monday, and all charged with armed carjacking.