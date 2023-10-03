Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Egypt-Gaza border crossing opens | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 teenagers arrested after…

3 teenagers arrested after 2 carjackings hours apart in DC

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

October 11, 2023, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with two armed carjackings that happened within a few hours of each other, according to D.C. police.

Two stolen vehicles were spotted by Seat Pleasant police officers on Monday, according to a news release.

The department then worked with D.C. and Fairfax County police departments to apprehend three teen boys, who were 14, 15 and 16 years old. All three are from Northeast D.C.

Police said the first carjacking was on Sunday night, at around 11:40 p.m. at the 200 block of 58th Street Northeast. The victim was seated in her car when the teenagers pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of her vehicle. Once she did, the three suspects drove her vehicle away.

The second carjacking at around 2:23 a.m. on Monday was similar to the first carjacking, police said, with the suspects threatening a victim sitting in his car in the 1600 block of 21st Place in Southeast. The suspects also took his vehicle.

The teens were apprehended due to the combined efforts of the three police departments that same Monday, and all charged with armed carjacking.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up