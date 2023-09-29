Southeast DC landlord to pay $2M for endangering tenants

Tenants at a pair of subsidized apartment complexes in Ward 8 are getting help from the District following reports of bugs, rodents and water leaks.

The owners and manager of subsidized apartment complexes in Ward 8 will pay $2 million in penalties and restitution, including rent credits, for breaking D.C. law and endangering hundreds of tenants.

Residents in the Atlantic Terrace and Southern Hills apartment complexes in Southeast were faced with “rodent and bug infestations, leaks and water damage, broken plumbing fixtures, broken and insecure doors and windows, missing smoke detectors, chipping and peeling lead-based paint, structural issues, and numerous other problems at the properties,” according to D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General.

D.C.’s OAG said it launched an investigation in November 2021, after receiving reports of substandard housing conditions at the properties.

“Every DC tenant has the right to live in safe and healthy conditions, and this right is especially critical as affordable housing in the District becomes increasingly scarce,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a statement.

He added that “hundreds of tenants at Atlantic Terrace and Southern Hills will receive rent credits to compensate them for the substandard and hazardous conditions they were required to live with.”

Atlantic Terrace is a 196-unit apartment complex and Southern Hills is a 255-unit apartment complex. Both HUD subsidized properties are located in Washington Highlands and are managed by Winn Managed Properties LLC. Southern Hills is owned by Southern Hills Limited Partnership and Atlantic Terrace is owned by Atlantic Terrace Limited Partnership, according to the District.

In addition to the rent credits totaling $850,000, Winn Managed Properties and the entities that own Atlantic Terrace and Southern Hills will be required to pay $1.15 million in penalties to the District, plus complete repairs and conduct ongoing maintenance within 60 days of the settlement.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, the owners and manager of the subsidized apartment complexes “deny that they engaged in any wrongdoing, and specifically deny that they have violated District law,” according to their voluntarily compliance deal with D.C.

D.C.’s OAG said it will provide more information about the settlement and answer any questions from tenants of Atlantic Terrace and Southern Hills on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

A map of the area where the apartment complexes are located is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.