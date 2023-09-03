3 bullets lodged in classrooms, no one injured at elementary school after Southeast DC shooting

Gunfire that struck an elementary school in Southeast D.C. sent students into a lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to the school's principal.

Gunfire that struck an elementary school in Southeast D.C. sent students into a lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to the school’s principal.

Two classrooms at Stanton Elementary School were struck by bullets but no one was injured, according to a letter the school’s principal wrote to parents — obtained by WTOP’s news partners 7News.

“The window of an empty 5th grade classroom was struck once, and two windows within a kindergarten classroom were each struck once,” Allen Richardson wrote in the letter. “No one was injured, and with both classrooms, the damage to the windows was discovered during a sweep following the lockdown.”

School administrators became aware of the gunshots at around 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

Upon hearing about the gunshots, students and staff who were outside came into the building and the school went into a lockdown status.

“I want to acknowledge that coping with the effects of community violence is a difficult experience, and we will support our Stanton family in any way we can,” Richardson said. “Our teachers, along with members of our mental health and wellness staff checked in with classes to provide students with a safe space to react, ask questions, and share their feelings.”

The school went back to normal operations by 2:10 p.m. after police gave the “all clear.” But Richardson said there was an increased law enforcement presence nearby on Monday afternoon.

WTOP has reached out to D.C. police for further details about the reported shooting.

Hours later, a separate shooting happened about a mile from the school just before 4 p.m. A teenage boy was fatally shot, and police are searching for two male suspects.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.