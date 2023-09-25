Teen shot to death in Southeast DC, police in search of 2 suspects

D.C. police said a teenager is dead after a shooting in Anacostia, and they are looking for two suspects.

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said a call came in just before 4 p.m. Monday for a shooting on Green Street near 16th Street in Anacostia.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing, and he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for two suspects.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

