Man arrested for killing Kentucky teacher on Catholic University campus

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Kentucky teacher last Wednesday on Catholic University’s campus in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, by authorities. Maceo, of Northwest D.C., has been charged with first degree murder while armed.

When responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Alumni Lane in Northeast D.C. shortly after 8 a.m. on July 5, D.C. police officers found a wounded man, 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky. Emerson died at a nearby hospital despite lifesaving efforts.

Steve Emerson, Maxwell’s father, told WTOP that his family is grateful to the police and D.C. community for finding and arresting the man suspected of killing his son.

“But we’re also happy and relieved that that community doesn’t have to worry about that person as well,” Steve Emerson said. “So that’s one other person off the street, that this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Emerson was visiting D.C. with his family for the Fourth of July and to attend a professional development workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress.

“And like I said, we love Washington D.C. We’ve been there multiple times,” Steve Emerson said. “It was just a place that we love to visit and he was there trying to to make himself a better teacher for his students and like I said, he was supposed to go that Wednesday and of course never made it.”

Detectives released surveillance photos of Maceo last week. Police said they believed Emerson and the suspect in the shooting knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. Emerson’s family disputed that claim, according to NBC Washington.

NBC Washington also reported that police received a phone tip from someone that saw Maceo on the Metro and recognized him from the photos released by police.

